"IT IS A GRAVE OFFENSE NOT TO WORK FOR THE EXTERMINATION OF HERESY WHEN THIS MONSTROUS INFECTION REQUIRES ACTION"
— Council of Vienne ♰♰♰

Monday, March 22, 2021

Prayer to Saint Benedict for protection from evil and dangers


 Dear Saint Benedict, I thank God for showering you with His grace to love Him above all else and to establish a monastic rule that has helped so many of His children live full and holy lives. 


Through the cross of Jesus Christ, I ask you to please intercede that God might protect me, my loved ones, my home, property, possessions, and workplace today and always by your holy blessing, that we may never be separated from Jesus, Mary, and the company of all the blessed.  Through your intercession may we be delivered from temptation, spiritual oppression, physical ills, and disease.  Protect us from drug and alcohol abuse, impurity and immorality, objectionable companions, and negative attitudes.  In Jesus' Name. Amen.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)