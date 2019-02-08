Hillary Clinton supports the apostate Bergoglio

1 John 4:5 They are of the world, therefore what they say is of the world, and the world listens to them.
world would love his own John 15:19
Pope Francis this week in the Arabian Peninsula, the first papal trip there in history: “You are a choir composed of numerous nations, languages and rites; a diversity that the Holy Spirit loves and wants to harmonize ever more, in order to make a symphony." Amen.
Luke 6:26 “Woe to you, when all men speak well of you, for so their fathers did to the false prophets.
“The tyrant surrounds himself with bad people because he likes to be flattered and no man of high spirit will flatter him.”
― Aristóteles
No comments:
Post a Comment