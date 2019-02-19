Protest in Rome to draw attention and destroy the wall of silence on the scandal of homosexuality, the root cause of the clerical sexual abuse

Protest in Rome, February 19, 2019 : Acies Ordinata
Rorate Caeli Acies Ordinata: a protest in silence to draw attention and destroy the wall of silence on the scandal of homosexuality, the root cause of the clerical sexual abuse crisis in the Church, subject of the summit to be held in the Vatican 21-24 February, 2019.
Rome. February 19 2019 – Piazza San Silvestro – the four symbols of the Evangelists (The Ox of St. Luke, The Angel of St. Matthew, the Lion of St. Mark, the Eagle of St. John) frame the Piazza San Silvestro in the heart of Rome, where a hundred Catholics from Italy and abroad (Acies Ordinata)line up, in silence, praying the Rosary or reading classics of the Catholic Faith, in protest of the Vatican’s silence on the scandal of homosexuality – the root cause of the clerical sexual abuse crisis in the Church, subject of the summit to be held in the Vatican February 21- 24.
Corrispondenza Romana
No comments:
Post a Comment