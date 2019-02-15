"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action" (Council of Vienne)
♰♰♰
Friday, February 15, 2019
The apostate Joe Biden receives sacrilegious Communion at the sacrilegious funeral of the abortionist John Dingell
Related
Pro-Abort John Dingell Gets Catholic Funeral at Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn, MI
¿Why hasn't Rome excommunicated Joe Biden?
Posted by
Christ is the Lord
at
4:32 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment