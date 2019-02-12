"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action" (Council of Vienne) ♰♰♰

Tuesday, February 12, 2019

The Jesuit apostate Pro-Gay Hans Zollner who is a 'Vatican abuse summit committee member' claimed that the homosexual abuses have "nothing" to do with homosexuality but “abuse of power.”





Vatican abuse summit committee member: ‘Real problem is…abuse of power’ 






