"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action" (Council of Vienne)
♰♰♰
Tuesday, February 12, 2019
The Jesuit apostate Pro-Gay Hans Zollner who is a 'Vatican abuse summit committee member' claimed that the homosexual abuses have "nothing" to do with homosexuality but “abuse of power.”
Vatican abuse summit committee member: ‘Real problem is…abuse of power’
Related:
Francis Appoints Pro-Gay Prelates to Organise Gay Abuse Summit
Posted by
Christ is the Lord
at
9:18 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment