Bergoglio should receive the 'Best Actor' award. He, who after being publicly discovered as the main concealer of homosexual predators, has the cynicism to summon a false meeting against sexual abuse

We can see how Bergoglio is a good actor, who knows how to pretend that he is praying while making fun of God by desecrating the cathedral in Buenos Aires. His actions are like those described by St. Augustine which were condemned as great pride and great arrogance to appear humble.
Bergoglio covered-up and promoted Zanchetta knowing that he was a homosexual predator of seminarians and exhibited obscene behavior
Bergoglio mocks victims of sexual abuse using McCarrick as a scapegoat choosing one of his disciples as his Camerlengo.
“A Man, not Canonically Elected, will be raised to the Pontificate who, by his cunning, will endeavour to draw many into error and death.… In those days Jesus Christ will send them not a true Pastor, but a Destroyer”
St. Francis of Assisi Prophecy
The prophet Daniel pointed out that the wicked man would be a master of error and that he would make apostasy prosper by his cunning.
Instead of being followed as a snake charmer to Hell in his diabolical game; he must be rejected by all faithful Catholics who truly love the Gospel of Christ.
We ask God through the intercession of St. Peter Damian to fight the sect of Freemasons, Communists, and Sodomites who infiltrated the Church and who now unfortunately with Bergoglio took control of the Vatican.
2015 letter belies Bergoglio's claim of ignorance
Bergoglio overturned the Pope Benedict appointed CDF ruling to bar Juan Barros from the office of bishop and then appointed him bishop of Osorno.
Francis overturned the CDF ruling despite the fact that congregation found credible evidence that Barros covered-up for the predator Karadima.
Bergoglio covered for and hid pedophile Rubén Pardo in the Condarco 581 Priestly Home
⚑ Bergoglio covered up and protected the homosexual predator Juan Carlos Maccarone within the Catholic University of Argentina (UCA)
Cardinal Bergoglio Stonewalled Sex Abuse Victim in Argentina
Yayo Grassi: “When the gay marriage law was being discussed in the Senate in Argentina, I read on the internet that then-Cardinal Bergoglio was very much against it and that he had said really painful and hateful things about the approval of the law. I was very surprised. I was very surprised more than anything else because knowing him, and knowing how much love there is in his heart, it was difficult for me to understand that he would do such a hateful thing. . .
“So I wrote him a quite extensive letter. I sent him an email telling him how much I admire him, how important he was in my life, and how much he did for me. How he had brought forward through his education the most open and progressive thought in my life. And then I went on saying, I will never be able to thank you, so you might think its a very strange way to thank you if I tell you I’m very disappointed by the way you treated the gay [marriage] law.”
“Believe me I never said any of those things. The press picked up from two letters that I sent to the nuns asking them not to give any kind of opinion on this, and they were distorted and they were put as my words.”
“[Bergoglio] ends his letter, besides asking me to pray for him as he always does, saying,‘Yayo, believe me, in my pastoral work, there is no place for homophobia.’
Matthew Cullinan Hoffman: As is customary with Pope Francis, then-Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio sought to use Damian’s work to promote his theme of tolerance towards those living immoral lives, claiming that Damian was emphasizing “indulgence and kindness” towards sinners, when in fact the Book of Gomorrah’s main focus is the permanent defrocking of priests and monks who commit acts of sodomy.
Will Francis attempt to invoke St. Peter Damian at the upcoming summit in February? If so, in what sense will such an invocation be made? Will he claim Damian as an advocate of his policy of “welcoming” people no matter what their behavior or state of repentance, or will he recall the true Damian, who was charitable and simultaneously rigorous in his application of penal law to sodomites and sex abusers? The February meeting will represent another great test of the direction of this confused and troubled pontificate.
Flashback: Pope condemns ‘horrendous crime’ of sodomy, hands guilty clerics to secular authorities
Pope St. Pius V condemned the "horrendous crime" of sodomy, handed the guilty clerics to the secular authorities, fought Islam and confirmed that a heretic can not be a pope
The year was 1568, but the situation in the Catholic Church was uncomfortably similar to our own. After many decades of corruption and moral decadence, the Church faced the scandal of a clergy who were widely reputed to be involved in the “horrendous crime” of sodomy. When the saintly Pope Pius V was elected in in 1566, he decided to act....
Pope Pius V immediately sought to address the crisis upon his accession to the papal throne. In 1566, the year of his election, he issued a reform bull, Cum primum, which sought to suppress clerical vice, including sodomy. In paragraph 11, the bull stated, “If anyone perpetrates the nefarious crime against nature, because of which the wrath of God came up on the children of unbelief, they are to be turned over to the secular court, and if they are a cleric, they are to be stripped of all [clerical] order and to be subjected to a similar penalty.” However, this provision appears not to have had the effect desired by the pontiff.
Two years later, Pope Pius V issued a new decree directed solely against the practice of sodomy among the clergy. It was titled Horrendum illud scelus – “That horrendous crime,” for which the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God.
“That horrendous crime, for which polluted and filthy cities were burned by the frightful judgment of God, pains Us most bitterly, and gravely stirs our soul, so that, insofar as it is possible, we might strive to crush it,” wrote Pius.
Pius noted that the Third Lateran Council (1179) had decreed that those clerics guilty of sodomy, the crime for which “the wrath of God came upon the children of unbelief,” were to be confined in monasteries or be removed from the clerical order altogether. However, the pope expressed his concern that such a penalty was too mild, particularly for those who “do not fear the death of the soul.”
“Lest the contagion of such a disgrace, from the hope of impunity – which is the greatest incentive to sin – strengthen in boldness, we have decided that the clerics who are guilty of this nefarious crime are to be more gravely punished, so that the avenger of the civil laws, the secular sword, might certainly deter those who do not fear the death of the soul,” wrote Pius.
He therefore decreed that “any and all priests and other secular and regular Clergy of whatever grade and dignity who practice such a dire sin we deprive of every clerical privilege, and of every Ecclesiastical office, dignity, and benefit, by the authority of the present canon,” and added that they should then be “handed over to the secular power, which may exact from them that same punishment that is received by laity who have fallen into this ruin, which is found to be constituted in legitimate ordinances.”
At that time, the “legitimate ordinances” of many jurisdictions in Europe decreed death, castration, or forfeiture of one’s property for the crime of sodomy.
Pius V’s decree was the latest of a long line of canons and decrees issued by the Catholic Church to penalize sexual immorality, both among the clergy and the laity. Since the Middle Ages, the Catholic Church had provided various penalties for those clerics and religious who committed homosexual acts and other crimes of sexual perversion. Early canon law required those guilty of such acts to do long penances while under an interdict from receiving the sacrament of Holy Communion. Some canons specified that penance be performed in a monastery, while others mentioned degradation from the clerical state.
