Novena to Saint Aloysius Gonzaga

Saint Aloysius Gonzaga SJ
Patron Saint of Youth and Bodily Purity
Died at the age of 23.
Pope Benedict XIII appointed him protector of young students.
Pope Pius XI proclaimed him patron of Christian youth.
Don Bosco used to recommend to young people the devotion to Saint Aloysius Gonzaga.
Repeat the following Novena prayers every day for 9 consecutive days.
June 12- June 20
- In the Name (✠) of the Father…
- R. Amen.
- I, thy most unworthy client, * commend to thee most earnestly * the chastity of my mind and body.
- I beseech thee, for the sake of thine angelic purity,
- R. To commend me to the immaculate Lamb, * Christ Jesus (☨), * and to His most holy Mother, * the Virgin of virgins; * and to protect me from every grievous sin.
- O most tender and gracious saint,
- Permit me not to defile myself by any spot of impurity; * nay, when thou seest me in temptation * or in the danger of sin, * banish far from my heart * every unclean thought and desire.
- Awaken in me the thought of eternity and of Jesus (☨) crucified;
- imprint deeply in my heart * a lively sense of the holy fear of God; * set me on fire with the love of God; * grant me the grace to imitate thee on earth * that I may worthily enjoy the possession of God * in heaven with thee. * Amen.
- O Holy Mary, my Mother,
- Into thy blessed trust and custody, * and into the care of thy mercy * I this day, every day, * and in the hour of my death, * commend my soul and my body. * To thee I commit all my anxieties and miseries, my life and the end of my life, * that by thy most holy intercession * and by thy merits * all my actions may be directed and disposed * according to thy will * and that of thy Son. Amen.
O most innocent and pure St Aloysius Gonzaga, by thy illustrious merits we beseech thy gracious intercession before the throne of Almighty God, that He may grant us:
(Pause and state your intentions)
- If it be for the greater glory of God and our sanctification.
- R. Amen.
- Let us pray. O God, the Giver of all heavenly gifts, who in the angelic youth, Aloysius, didst join wondrous innocence with equal penance: be entreated by his merits and his prayers and grant unto us who have not followed him in his innocence the grace to imitate him in his penance. We ask this through Christ our Lord.
- Amen.
- In the Name (✠) of the Father…
- Amen
Prayer to St. Aloysius Gonzaga,
(Can be Prayed as a Novena for Nine Consecutive Days)
O Saint Aloysius, adorned with angelical manners, although I am thy unworthy servant, I recommend to thee in an especial manner the chastity of my soul and body; I conjure thee, by thy angelical purity, to commend me to Jesus Christ, the spotless Lamb, and to His most holy Mother, the Virgin of virgins. Preserve me from every grievous sin; never suffer me to sully my soul with any impurity; whenever thou seest me in temptation or danger of sin, ward off from me every impure thought and affection, and awakening in me the remembrance of eternity and of Jesus crucified, imprint deeply in my heart the sentiment of the fear of God. Inflame me with divine love, in order that by imitating thee on earth, I may merit to enjoy God with thee in heaven. Amen.Our Father, Hail Mary.
(Indulgence of one hundred days to he gained once a day.)
______________________________
Devotions of the Six Sundays
No particular prayers are prescribed for this devotion, but a plenary indulgence is gained each Sunday, by receiving as usual, and meditating, praying, or performing any other act of piety in honor of the saint.
Plenary indulgence on his feast, on receiving and visiting his statue or picture. Plenary indulgence for the devotion of six Sundays before his feast, or at any other time.--Benedict XIII., Clement XII., Benedict XIY., and Pius VII.
______________________________
A Prayer to be Said by Young Men
O most glorious Saint Aloysius, who hast been honored by the Church with the fair title of "angelic youth," because of the life of utmost purity thou didst lead here on earth, I come before thy presence this day with all the devotion of my mind and heart. O perfect exemplar, kind and powerful patron of young men, how great is my need of thee! The world and the devil are trying to ensnare me; I am conscious of the arbor of my passions; I know full well the weakness of inconstancy of my age. Who shall be able to keep me safe if not thou, O Saint of angelic purity, the glory and honor, the loving protector of youth? To thee, therefore, I have recourse with all my soul, to thee I commit myself with all my heart. I hearby resolve, promise and desire to be especially devout toward thee, to glorify thee by imitating thy extraordinary virtues and in particular thy angelic purity, to copy thy example, and to promote devotion to thee among companions. O dear Saint Aloysius, do thou guard and defend me always, in order that, under thy protection and following thy example, I may one day be able to join with thee in seeing and praising my God forever in heaven. Amen
(Indulgence of 300 days, once a day.)
______________________________
Teaching of the Saints:
On Mental Prayer: A want of due attention to mental prayer is the reason why some have so little fervor in the service of God, and give so great scope to their passions. --(St. Aloysius Gonzaga)
Confidence in God: He who falls into a fault, however light it may be, ought to rise immediately, have recourse to God, beg pardon of Him, and ask grace never to commit it again. --(St. Aloysius Gonzaga)
Love is Proved by Suffering: He who wishes to love God does not truly love Him, if he has not an ardent and constant desire to suffer for His sake. --(St. Aloysius Gonzaga)
Thought of the Judgment: It is to be feared that the angels, who are at present our guardians, will become our accusers at the day of judgment. --(St. Aloysius Gonzaga)
(Catholic harbor of faith and morals)
