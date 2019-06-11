Great Apostasy: Apostate Diocese of Osnabruck, Germany, tweets quote by Mohammed

Mohammed: “Man has someone to accompany him, in front of him or behind him, to protect him on behalf of God.”
Bistum Osnabrück: Der Mensch hat Begleiter unmittelbar vor oder hinter sich, die ihn behüten im Auftrage Gottes. Mohammed
Bistum Osnabrück: Der Mensch hat Begleiter unmittelbar vor oder hinter sich, die ihn behüten im Auftrage Gottes. Mohammed
St. Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274)
"It is absurd for a heretic to say that he believes in Jesus Christ. To believe in a person is to give our full consent to his word and to all he teaches. True faith, therefore, is absolute belief in Jesus Christ and in all He taught. Hence, he who does not adhere to everything Jesus Christ has prescribed for our salvation does not have any more of the Doctrine of Jesus Christ than the pagans, Jews and Mohammedans."
Apostate Diocese of Osnabrück
Franz-Josef Hermann Bode
Stefan Heße
Johannes Wübbe
Apostate Diocese of Osnabrück
- Apostate Bishop
Franz-Josef Hermann Bode
- Metropolitan Apostate Archbishop
Stefan Heße
- Apostate Auxiliary Bishops
Johannes Wübbe
|Franz-Josef Hermann Bode
|Stefan Heße
Amazon Synod: Apostate Rich German Bishop Presents “Probable Proposal” On Abolishing CelibacyApostate Auxiliary
Apostate German
Bishop: “After Amazon Synod Nothing Will Be As Before”
St. Thomas Aquinas: “Moreover if anyone were to have himself circumcised, or to worship at the tomb of Mahomet, he would be deemed an apostate.”
Apostate German
Bishop: Contradicting Religions Lead To God [Or Rather to the Devil]
John 5:43 I have come in my Father’s name, and you do not accept me; if another comes in his own name, you will accept him.
Marie-Julie Jahenny June 9, 1881
“From the height of My Glory, I see eagerly joining that religion, culprit, sacrilege, wicked, in a word that religion similar to Mohamed…I see BISHOPS joining.”
“For earth sake, I will lose a large number of My priests; the faithful will die in their faith, rather than joining that infamous religion.”
Related:
The cross will be despised and trodden under foot, Our Lord's side will be opened again" "My child, the Cross of Jesus will be hated, many priests will be put to death".
The Virgin to Sister Catherine Laboure
No comments:
Post a Comment