At Pentecost Bergoglio makes fun of God and reintroduces the false god Pachamama of neutral gender

The Apostate Jorge Mario Bergoglio Sivori said:
And if we have the birth pangs present, we understand that our moan, that of the people who live in this city and the groaning of the entire creation are nothing but the groaning of the Spirit itself: it is the birth of the new world. God is the Father and the mother, God is the midwife, God is the groan, God is the begotten Son in the world and we, the Church, are at the service of this birth. Not at the service of ourselves, not at the service of our ambitions, of so many dreams of power, no: in the service of this that God does, of these wonders that God does. (Catholic News World)
The Antichrist is a 'pacifist, ecologist and ecumenist'
St. Ambrose
"Even heretics appear to possess Christ, for none of them denies the name of Christ. Still, anyone who does not confess everything that pertains to Christ does in fact deny Christ."
