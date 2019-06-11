Bergoglio attacks priestly celibacy again

Daniel 11:32 He shall seduce [a]with flattery those who violate the covenant; but the people who know their God shall stand firm and take action.
[a] seduce (pervert, corrupt =Hebrew make profane)
Bergoglio praises families of married Eastern-rite priestsCatholicherald.co.uk
Carol Glatz 8 October, 2018
The families of Eastern-rite Catholic priests give an important witness to what is healthy and wonderful about family life,
Pope Francis said.
Speaking to laypeople, clergy and religious of the Slovak Catholic Church – a Byzantine-rite church that has maintained its tradition of ordaining both celibate and married men – the Pope said, “the families of priests live a unique mission today.”
“When the very model of the family is called into question, if not attacked outright, you offer a healthy and exemplary testimony of life,” he said in his talk on October 6.
Bergoglio wants to replace catholic priests with apostates who promote pagan cults and they can get married if they want. A new generation of Argentine ´curas villeros´ to promote paganism of cultural marxism and Eucharistic sacrilege.
Sandro Magister: (Bergoglio) as archbishop of Buenos Aires, he authorized the “curas villeros,” the priests sent to the peripheries, to give communion to all, although four fifths of the couples were not even married.
Sandro Magister: (Bergoglio) as archbishop of Buenos Aires, he authorized the “curas villeros,” the priests sent to the peripheries, to give communion to all, although four fifths of the couples were not even married.
Bergoglio hates the Church instituted by Christ. He wants priests to violate celibacy and get married and wants married people to divorce and live in mortal sin and receive communion sacrilegiously.
No comments:
Post a Comment