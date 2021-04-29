California’s Consecration to St. Joseph

COSTA MESA, Calif. (ChurchMilitant.com) - California will be consecrated to St. Joseph this week owing to a grassroots effort to bring the state back to God.
The organizers are inviting all the faithful to join the consecration either in person or online at a livestreamed broadcast of the event.
Joyful Proponents
Father Calloway, the spiritual force behind the event and main celebrant of the consecration Mass, expressed his excitement.
"I am so excited to be participating in the consecration of California to St. Joseph on May 1," he said. "In these very difficult times, we need a message of hope, and all families, marriages, men, women, children, bishops, priests and nuns need to go to St. Joseph!"
Father Calloway told Church Militant he believes the consecration to St. Joseph will bring California closer to Jesus and Mary and bring about an increase of virtue, hope and peace.
Another mover and shaker making the event happen is Angelo Libutti, a Hollywood director and storybook artist. Libutti expressed his enthusiasm about the event to Church Militant.
"I'm really joyful that we are moving forward with the consecration," he said. "Every soul we save will count, and life is too short to let any other earthly obligation stop us from doing good and saving souls. Nothing is more important than serving God."
Libutti, who previously has been instrumental in dedicating California to Our Lady — with plans for a dedication to the Sacred Heart next year — is pleased with the participation of both local laity and priests.
"It's great to see so many people join us this year," explained Libutti. "The priests have actually helped organize and purchase what we need to make it a fantastic day — a day of celebration to the father of Christ, a hearty father that Jesus loved so much."
Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles is not expected to attend, despite repeated invitations, relates Libutti.
