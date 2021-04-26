Mormons, Moderna Fund Bergoglio’s Health Gig

Francis schmoozes doctrinally white-supremacist, pro-polygamy cult
VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) - A $100-billion cult rooted in white supremacy and an experimental vaccine manufacturer with financial links to pro-abortionist Bill Gates are among the controversial sponsors of the Vatican's forthcoming summit on global health.
Mormon elder William King Jackson and Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel will address the Pontifical Council for Culture's conference on "Exploring the Mind, Body and Soul" from May 6–8. The conference will also host abortion advocate Chelsea Clinton and New Age guru Deepak Chopra.
The Vatican invitation to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints follows Pope Francis' unprecedented 33-minute meeting with Mormon president Russell M. Nelson in 2019 when the cult dedicated its new temple in Rome, not far from the Vatican.
Receiving Moderna sponsorship and hosting Bancel is also raising questions about Francis' conflict of interest in pushing the jab — especially after some vaccine oligarchs (including Bancel and Moderna's co-founder Noubar Afeyan) became billionaires profiting from the COVID-19 crisis.
The health summit has already triggered a firestorm of criticism for parading a gallery of the mostly Western, elite, globalist, super-rich speakers in the name of "global health." The Vatican is facing mounting calls to cancel the conference.
Pope Francis' Cognitive Dissonance
"It causes some cognitive dissonance to see Pope Francis rubbing elbows with billionaire oligarchs, population controllers and social engineers, given all his prattle about the poor," academic Dr. John Zmirak told Church Militant. "But, in fact, we're just glimpsing the other side of the papal coin."
"If globalist utopians are going to run the world, they can't face billions of free citizens with sovereign votes and disposable income," Zmirak remarked, as conference organizer Robin Smith earlier boasted that the Vatican gabfest was "like Davos, but for health care."
"No, you need billions of beaten-down, reeducated, disarmed proletarians living from paycheck to paycheck. People so terrified by an ordinary virus that they'll toss away their liberties with both hands, gladly, in return for the promise of 'safety,'" Zmirak said.
Zmirak's reference to the pontiff's "cognitive dissonance" also covers the contradictions between Mormon and Christian doctrine and more recent controversies over the cult's adherence to religious texts preaching white supremacy.
Catholic Church Rejects Mormon Baptism
In a 2001 statement, the Vatican's doctrinal watchdog rejected the validity of baptism conferred in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, changing "the past practice of not questioning the validity of such baptism."
Even though "non-Catholics can validly administer baptism," the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) rejected Mormon baptism because, according to Mormons, the Father, Son and Holy Spirit are "three gods who form one divinity."
In Mormon doctrine, God the Father has a wife, the Heavenly Mother, and they procreate sons — of whom the firstborn is Jesus Christ, equal to all men, who acquired his divinity in a pre-mortal existence. Even the Holy Spirit, according to Mormons, is the son of heavenly parents. Four gods are directly responsible for the universe, the CDF explained.
"The differences are so great that one cannot even consider that this doctrine is a heresy which emerged out of a false understanding of the Christian doctrine," the CDF declared.
|Bergoglio promotes the heresy of Religious Indifferentism. Bergoglio celebrates that Italy and in collaboration with the Vatican become a Secular State, where religious pluralism and secularization now reign.
Racism in Mormon Scriptures
Mormonism, which renounced polygamy in practice but not in doctrine, has yet to explicitly reject doctrinal racism in its religious texts, even though the Mormon hierarchy issued a statement in February 2012 rejecting all racism during Mormon Mitt Romney's campaign for the U.S. presidency.
"Today, the Church disavows the theories advanced in the past that black skin is a sign of divine disfavor or curse," the statement said, after a 1978 "revelation" to Mormon president Spencer W. Kimball removed restrictions on ordaining black people to the priesthood.
But scholars have observed that "these statements appear more as responses to crises than as significant changes in practice" and coincide with the Mormon cult's extension of its proselytism to Africa.
The Book of Mormon explicitly states that God cursed the Lamanites with a dark skin for their wickedness: "Wherefore, as they were white, and exceedingly fair and delightsome, that they might not be enticing unto my people, therefore the Lord God did cause a skin of blackness to come upon them." The Book of Abraham also contains similarly racist texts.
"A clear theological challenge for the LDS Church is that a genuine repudiation of racism would raise fundamental questions about the historical validity of scriptural texts, both in their means of production and message," scholars maintain.
Mormons Back Experimental Vaccines
A 2020 whistleblower exposé with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) revealed that the cult's investment fund, Ensign Peak Advisors, had stockpiled $100 billion. Notably, there are pending allegations of improper use of some of the funds — allegations denied by Mormon officials.
Attention has been drawn to the Mormon support for the COVID-19 vaccine, with Vaticanist Edward Pentin exposing the Vatican's health conference as a vaccine-advocacy vehicle to combat COVID-19 "vaccine hesitancy" and "provide a platform for promoting vaccines" produced by "Big Pharma."
In January 2021, eight senior Mormon leaders (including president Russell M. Nelson) and most of their wives received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Salt Lake City, Utah, issuing a statement in support of the experimental shot.
Last month, the Mormon cult updated its handbook, encouraging members to "safeguard themselves, their children and their communities through vaccination."
Moderna's Dodgy Dealings
The Vatican's invitation to vaccine oligarch Stéphane Bancel is also coming under the spotlight after revelations that Moderna Therapeutics received an initial $20 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2016, before the COVID crisis — with a total commitment of $100 million in funding toward mRNA-based treatments.
Bancel sold nearly $2 million of his stock ahead of Moderna's emergency-use vaccine filing, according to filings registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and is now worth $3 billion.
The vaccine oligarch's "stock sale was carried out through a routine Rule 10b5-1, a predetermined trading plan that allows company executives to sell shares at set times without facing insider trading accusations," a Business Insider investigation revealed.
According to the report, "Through the safe-harbor 10b5-1 trading plan, Bancel and other insiders have been offloading their shares throughout the pandemic."
In March 2020, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan, whom Forbes estimates to have a net worth of $2.3 billion, sold more than $1.5 billion in shares, cashing in on the Wuhan virus crisis.
Moderna Therapeutics, valued at over $5 billion, is estimated to be the United States' most valuable private biotech company, with a number of top executives raking in billions in sales of Moderna shares.
Mormon Proselytism
Meanwhile, earlier in April, the Mormons, who are well-known for their aggressive door-to-door proselytism, announced the construction of 20 more temples around the world — including in traditionally Catholic countries like Belgium, Austria, Brazil, Columbia and Mexico.
Pope Francis has repeatedly condemned proselytism as "solemn nonsense" and "the strongest poison against the ecumenical path."
Church Militant contacted the Pontifical Council for Culture a second time asking why the Vatican was inviting speakers and accepting sponsorship from bodies who were likely to be a source of scandal. We received no response on both occasions.
