Posters denouncing Jorge Bergoglio “the false pope”, “the heretic” line the route of the procession of Saint George in Maccarese Italy

Maccarese, in the procession of San Giorgio, signs against Pope Francis "the heretic"
"Al rogo la Pachamama con il suo falso Papa": il riferimento è al (anti) Sinodo sull'Amazzonia del 2019
di FABIO BERETTA - 24 Aprile 2021 - 17:02
Fiumicino - “Long live St. George. To the stake with Pachamama and its false Pope. In the name of Jesus, or Saint George, defend Maccarese from the devil." This is the inscription that appeared on the posters scattered along the path of the St. George procession, which the Church remembers every year on April 23.
