Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Posters denouncing Jorge Bergoglio “the false pope”, “the heretic” line the route of the procession of Saint George in Maccarese Italy

 Maccarese, in the procession of San Giorgio, signs against Pope Francis "the heretic" 


"Al rogo la Pachamama con il suo falso Papa": il riferimento è al (anti) Sinodo sull'Amazzonia del 2019




di FABIO BERETTA - 24 Aprile 2021 - 17:02

Fiumicino - “Long live St. George. To the stake with Pachamama and its false Pope. In the name of Jesus, or Saint George, defend Maccarese from the devil." This is the inscription that appeared on the posters scattered along the path of the St. George procession, which the Church remembers every year on April 23.


In complicity with Bergoglio, the apostate Konrad Krajewski uses the Feast of St. George to inoculate the experimental Covid-19 [abortion-tainted] vaccine to the poor and homeless of Rome




