"IT IS A GRAVE OFFENSE NOT TO WORK FOR THE EXTERMINATION OF HERESY WHEN THIS MONSTROUS INFECTION REQUIRES ACTION"
— Council of Vienne ♰♰♰

Thursday, April 22, 2021

The apostate Konrad Krajewski “connects”(replaces) the feast of St. George with Jorge Bergoglio's initiative Covid-19 [abortion-tainted] experimental Vaccine for Rome’s poor

 

Vatican News: "Pope’s name-day marked with Covid-19 vaccines for Rome’s poor

The Papal Almoner announces plans to celebrate Pope Francis’ name-day on Friday by providing some 600 of Rome’s poor and homeless people with their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine."
Jorge’s name-day marked with Covid-19 vaccines for Rome’s poor

@EdwardPentin A Vatican official says: “It’s difficult to protest against #Pfizer and its [abortion-tainted] vaccine when we’re vaccinating people with Pfizer.” #COVID19Vaccine Photo: #PopeFrancis visiting distribution of the Pfizer vaccine to the poor at the Vatican, April 2 (Vatican Media)


Former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon explained that to 'coerce somebody to receive [an experimental] medical treatment' is 'a faint echo' of Nazi Germany performing experiments on living humans who weren't volunteers.


Unethical messaging violates ethics of the British Psychological Society
 Britain's State-run National Health Service (NHS) is using "unethical" manipulation tactics prescribed by its behavioral psychologists to coerce "high-priority population cohorts" into taking the COVID-19 experimental vaccine.  

Jorge Bergoglio uses psychological manipulation tactics to push Jabs.

 Don't forget that Bergoglio was a professor of psychology in Argentina.  










Apostate Konrad Krajewski


