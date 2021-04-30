Bergoglio advocates the “right” to worship the “peacock” god

The apostate Jorge Bergoglio rebels against the Mandate of Jesus Christ and against the Supreme Law of the Church, which is the Salvation of Souls. And instead of preaching Christ to save souls defends the “right” to practice false religions that reject the only way of salvation.
Bergoglio advocates the “right” to practice the Yezidis cult who worship Lucifer.
Saint Augustine taught that error has no rights.
“There is no worse death for souls than freedom to error.” (Commentary on Psalm 124)
“Once again, I raise my voice in favor of Yazidi rights, especially the right to exist as a religious community: no one can attribute the power to annul a religious group because it is not part of those we call "tolerated" ",
Pope Francis told them, urging the international community to cease its silence and its inertia in the face of this tragedy.
"For the moment, Judge François, no real effort is being made to create conditions conducive to the return of refugees to their homes, and to preserve the identity of the Yazidi community."
|(Bergoglio) noted with regret that the history of the Yazidis, «rich in spirituality and culture ....
The Entrance of the Yazidi Sun Temple Lalişa Nurani
The idolaters Yazidis kiss the image of a black serpent carved on the door of the Temple.
In addition to repeating the heresy of religious indifferentism, Bergoglio also violated the First Commandment by proselytizing the Satanic cult.
The return of refugees
PopeFrancis concluded his address encouraging institutions and people of good will who belong to other communities to contribute “to the reconstruction of homes and of places of worship” without neglecting to push forward concrete efforts and create the conditions for the return of the refugees to their homes and the preservation of their identity.
“You shall have no other gods before me.
In Iraq Bergoglio worshiped with members of a syncretic sect who worship a "fallen angel"
|"In Iraq,
