Friday, April 16, 2021

‘A Who’s Who of Devils’: Vatican Conference is a Front for One World Globalist Agenda

 

Liz Yore, founder Yore Children, exposes the Vatican’s upcoming “mind, body, and soul” conference for what it truly is: a séance to one world religion.

 

The Vatican’s upcoming “mind, body, and soul” conference is a “who’s who of devils,” said Stephen K. Bannon.


Liz Yore, founder Yore Children, joined War Room, Friday, to expose the conference for what it is: a séance  to one world religion.

“It’s a who’s who of devils, of demons,” Bannon said.

“The Vatican through Pope Francis is serving as the launching pad of the one world religion,” Yore explained. “The transhumanism, the Gaia, the interfaith dialogue that Francis keeps promoting. This is what’s going on.”

The “psyop masquerading as a health conference” kicks off with Dr. Tony Fauci and a host of pro-abortion celebrities, like Cindy Crawford and Chelsea Clinton.

“This is very critical because people need to have spiritualism,” Yore said. “When you replace all the traditional religions, which is going to happen in the new Great Reset, unless Catholics and the Judeo-Christians of the world in the west push back.

Bergoglio's actions that favor abortion speak louder than his words




Chelsea Clinton: I Left the Church When I Was 6 Because It Opposed Abortion

The Church has been hijacked by Leftists

