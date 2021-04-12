Matthew 13:41-43The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will collect out of his kingdom all causes of sin and all evildoers.
Bergoglio names homosexual to Vatican commission
On March 24, 2021,
Pope Francis appointed known Chilean homosexual Juan Carlos Cruz to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.
Cruz became vocal in 2011, giving many interviews on the sexual abuse he suffered when a child from Fr. Fernando Karadima.
Later, he publicly stated that he was a homosexual and became an activist for the LGBT agenda. In April 2018 he was received by Francis, above, who told him: "Juan Carlos, the fact that you are gay does not matter. God made you like that and he loves you like that and I do not care. The
Pope loves you as you are; you have to be happy as you are. (Here and here)
Francis' initiative has been considered an indirect answer to the March 15, 2021 Response by the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith to a Dubium regarding the blessing of the unions of persons in same sex unions. The Response said that “God cannot bless sin.”
So, we see that Bergoglio does not lose any opportunity to favor the homosexual agenda. Further, if some Vatican authority steps up to oppose that agenda, he immediately counter-attacks to be sure that the sodomites will have the upper hand in the discussion.
It is unnecessary to say that pro-homo priests like Fr. James Martin, below, was very pleased with
Pope Bergoglio's choice of Cruz.
|Photos from Internet, first seen in Catapulta
Bergoglio's old game is to allow homosexual and gay activist Juan Carlos Cruz to publicly attack Catholic doctrine and promote the vice of sodomy on his behalf.
Juan Carlos Cruz is not only in schism against the moral doctrine of the Church that prohibits the vice of homosexuality, but he is also a staunch enemy who has declared open war against God's law.
In all social networks, these two apostates, with the complicity of Bergoglio, proselytize the vice of sodomy with Bergoglio's seal of approval. And instead of repenting they are dragging many souls to hell with them, causing others to fall into the grave mortal sin of homosexuality.
2 Peter 2:2And many will follow their licentiousness, and because of them the way of truth will be reviled.
According to dissident James Martin, everything he is saying publicly about homosexuality, he has been instructed to and enjoys complete approval from Bergoglio
Bergoglio is confirming the Sodomites in their vice in rebellion against God
The Gay activist Cruz & Martin are using Bergoglio's ‘Gay’ Remarks to push homosexuality in the social media
Bergoglio's position contradicts the Church's longstanding teaching.
Cardinal Burke: Blowback to ban on same-sex blessings reveals ‘aggressive, homosexual agenda’ within Church
Describing the formation of homosexual cliques of clergy Fr. Oko says:
They know well, however, that they may be exposed and embarrassed, so they shield one another by offering mutual support. They build informal relationships reminding of a clique or even mafia, aim at holding particularly those positions which offer power and money.
When they achieve a decision-making position, they try to promote and advance mostly those whose nature is similar to theirs, or at least who are known to be too weak to oppose them.
Fr. Oko said, "Just like in the military, in the police, in the art world, once a person with homosexual tendencies gets into power, usually their subordinates are also homosexuals, therefore they start creating a pyramid, and the same thing is happening in the Church with these bishops who knowingly nominate people with the same tendencies."
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.