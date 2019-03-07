Bergoglio blasphemed Christ saying that His Bride has been 'caught in flagrant adultery', referring to the scandals of homosexual abuse perpetrated by the apostate sodomites

Revelation 13:5-6
5 And there was given to him a mouth speaking great things, and blasphemies: and power was given to him to do two and forty months.
6 And he opened his mouth unto blasphemies against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.
Bergoglio blasphemed Christ saying that his Bride has been 'his bride caught in flagrant adultery', referring to the scandals of homosexual abuse perpetrated by the apostate sodomites
"Let us not be discouraged, God is purifying his the Church, his bride caught in flagrant adultery, and he is saving us from hypocrisy"
To say that to the Mystical Body of Christ belongs the Sodomites is also a great blasphemy.
CATECHISM OF SAINT PIUS X
23 Q. In what does the Body of the Church consist?
A. The Body of the Church consists in her external and visible aspect, that is, in the association of her members, in her worship, in her teaching-power and in her external rule and government.
24 Q. To be saved, is it enough to be any sort of member of the Catholic Church?
A. No, to be saved it is not enough to be any sort of member of the Catholic Church; it is necessary to be a living member.
25 Q. Who are the living members of the Church?
A. The living members of the Church are the just, and the just alone, that is, those who are actually in the grace of God.
26 Q. And who are the dead members?
A. The dead members of the Church are the faithful in mortal sin.
Those Outside the Communion of Saints
10 Q. Who are they who do not belong to the Communion of Saints?
A. Those who are damned do not belong to the Communion of Saints in the other life; and in this life those who belong neither to the body nor to the soul of the Church, that is, those who are in mortal sin, and who are outside the true Church.
11 Q. Who are they who are outside the true Church?
A. Outside the true Church are: Infidels, Jews, heretics, apostates, schismatics, and the excommunicated.
10 Q. Who are they who do not belong to the Communion of Saints?
A. Those who are damned do not belong to the Communion of Saints in the other life; and in this life those who belong neither to the body nor to the soul of the Church, that is, those who are in mortal sin, and who are outside the true Church.
11 Q. Who are they who are outside the true Church?
A. Outside the true Church are: Infidels, Jews, heretics, apostates, schismatics, and the excommunicated.
The Church teaches that the apostates,schismatic and heretics are automatically excommunicated and do not belong to the Mystical Body of Christ.
Mystici Corporis Christi 23. Nor must one imagine that the Body of the Church, just because it bears the name of Christ, is made up during the days of its earthly pilgrimage only of members conspicuous for their holiness, or that it consists only of those whom God has predestined to eternal happiness. It is owing to the Savior's infinite mercy that place is allowed in His Mystical Body here below for those whom, of old, He did not exclude from the banquet.[20] For not every sin, however grave it may be, is such as of its own nature to sever a man from the Body of the Church, as does schism or heresy or apostasy. Men may lose charity and divine grace through sin, thus becoming incapable of supernatural merit, and yet not be deprived of all life if they hold fast to faith and Christian hope, and if, illumined from above, they are spurred on by the interior promptings of the Holy Spirit to salutary fear and are moved to prayer and penance for their sins. (ENCYCLICAL OF POPE PIUS XII)
No comments:
Post a Comment