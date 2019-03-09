Bergoglio celebrated the communist feast of International Women’s Day

Cultural Marxism
Rome Reports:“Today, 8 March, I would also like to say a few words about the irreplaceable contribution of women in building a world that can be a home for all. Women make the world beautiful, they protect it and keep it alive. They bring the grace of renewal, the embrace of inclusion, and the courage to give of oneself. Peace, then, is born of women, it arises and is rekindled by the tenderness of mothers. Thus the dream of peace becomes a reality when we look towards women.”
In his Marxist & naturalist message Bergoglio does not even mention Jesus Christ who is the Prince of Peace, because he was in front of the Jews who stubbornly reject Christ while he was the one who received all the honor.
John 5:43 I have come in my Father’s name, and you do not receive me; if another comes in his own name, him you will receive.
