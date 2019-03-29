🐟 Friday of Lent: Way of the Cross and Abstinence

"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
(Council of Vienne)

♰♰♰

Friday, March 29, 2019

World ORT and Francis sign new deal to extend Scholas World Youth Encounter. The Bergoglio's Foundation that Promotes Gender Ideology

Francis' Foundation Promotes Gender Ideology.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)