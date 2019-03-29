🐟
Friday of Lent: Way of the Cross and Abstinence
"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
(Council of Vienne)
♰♰♰
Friday, March 29, 2019
World ORT and Francis sign new deal to extend Scholas World Youth Encounter. The Bergoglio's Foundation that Promotes Gender Ideology
Francis' Foundation Promotes Gender Ideology.
Posted by
Christ is the Lord
at
3:11 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment