The Word of God rebukes the false resistance of Athanasius Schneider, Burke, Michael Matt, Taylor Marshall, Rorate-Caeli, adelante la fe, etc

Pope Is Like An Abusive Father Or An Atheistic Tyrant
en.news Kazakhstan Bishop Athanasius Schneider has implicitly compared Pope Francis and his heresies to an abusive father or a communist tyrant.
In an 11-pages essay on the question of a heretical pope, Schneider refutes the opinion that such a pope automatically loses his office.
Writing on Rorate-Caeli.blogspot.com (March 20) he explains that children may avoid contact with a criminal or monstrous father, but cannot elect a new and good one, concluding that the same principle applies to a heretical pontiff.
According to Schneider tolerating a heretical pope does not mean approving of his wrongdoing.
Schneider compares such a situation to an iniquitous or atheistic regime. He stresses that Catholics have lived under such a regime in the Soviet Union and that they were bearing this as a penance.
Revelation 2:20 But I have this against you: you tolerate that woman Jezebel, who calls herself a prophet and is teaching and beguiling my servants[a] to practice fornication and to eat food sacrificed to idols.
Saint Jerome: The Apostle John also in his Epistle, "Ye have heard that Antichrist shall come; even now there are many Antichrists." [1 John 2:18] And I believe that all heretics are antichrists, and under the name of Christ to teach those things which are contrary to Christ. No wonder if we see some led away by such teachers, when the Lord has said, "And shall deceive many." (St. Thomas Aquinas, Catena Aurea -Golden Chain)
Rendering obedience to the false pope Bergoglio is a sin of idolatry as explained by Saint Vincent Ferrer
Saint Vincent Ferrer, OP: “By rendering obedience to one who is not Pope and paying him papal honors, the first precept of the first table (Commandment) is broken in which it is ordered: Do not worship a foreign god, or an idol, or a statue, or similarity some of the heaven.” He explains that it is very dangerous for the christian soul to join to a false pope; because the false pope is like “a foreign god in this world, an idol, a statue, a fictitious image of Christ. It is evident, then, that it is very dangerous for any Christian soul to break, even by ignorance, the two divine precepts indicated”
Revelation 18:4 Then I heard another voice from heaven saying,
Magisterium of the Church: ipso facto deprivation of all ecclesiastical office for heresy or schism
St. Cyprian
"To adhere to a false Bishop of Rome is to be out of communion with the Church."
St. Robert Bellarmine (1542-1621)"A pope who is a manifest heretic automatically (per se) ceases to be pope and head, just as he ceases automatically to be a Christian and a member of the Church. Wherefore, he can be judged and punished by the Church. This is the teaching of the ancient Fathers who teach that manifest heretics immediately lose all jurisdiction.", De Romano Pontifice, II.30 [citing passages from Cyprian, Driedonus, and Melchoir Cano in support of his position]
In Bergoglio's case, he is not a Pope who fell into heresy but a heretic who usurps the papacy, who has never been legitimately Pope because he was already in Argentina self-excommunicated and outside the Church.
Pope Innocent III: “With our hearts we believe and with our lips we confess but one Church, not that of the heretics, but the Holy Roman Catholic and Apostolic Church, outside which we believe that no one is saved.”
"The devil has always attempted, by means of the heretics, to deprive the world of the Mass, making them precursors of the Anti-Christ, who, before anything else, will try to abolish and will actually abolish the Holy Sacrament of the altar, as a punishment for the sins of men, according to the prediction of Daniel,' And strength was given him against the continual sacrifice' (Daniel 8:12)." St. Alphonsus Liguori, Doctor of the Church. (1696-1787)
Bishop Schneider denies common sense. He probably does not know this prophecy of Saint Francis of Assisi either, because otherwise he would break his pastoral staff on the back of this Argentinian deceiver, who leads souls to eternal damnation. The Catholic bishop would do so.
"Act bravely, my brethren; take courage and trust in the Lord. The time is fast approaching in which there will be …More
Following the line of reasoning of Monsignor Schneider, a father no matter how much he wants, CAN NOT RENOUNCE to be a father, always will be, whatever happens until his death, therefore BENEDICT XVI remains Pope until his death and his resignation is not valid. You should review the doctrine Monsignor Schneider, the heretics place themselves outside the Church and they should not recognize any title or office they have had, except that of being a priest that is an eternal seal like the baptism that is not lost and with that seal one goes to heaven or hell....
Siguiendo la línea de razonamiento de Monseñor Shneider, un padre por más que quiera NO puede RENUNCIAR a ser padre, siempre lo será pase lo que pase hasta su muerte, por lo tanto BENEDICTO XVI sigue siendo Papa hasta su muerte y su renuncia no es válida. Debería repasar doctrina Monseñor Shneider, los herejes se colocan ellos mismos fuera de la Iglesia y no se les debe reconocer ningun título o cargo que tengan, excepto el de ser sacerdote que es un sello eterno como el bautismo que no se pierde y con ese sello de va al cielo o al infierno. No hay salida humana posible a este triste estado de la Iglesia, no busquen Obispos como San Atanasio que dió su vida por defender la Fe y se opuso a obispos y al mismo Papa. Ahora no hay cardenales ni obispos asi. O cobardes, o miedosos, o necios, o dormidos, o superados en astucia por los servidores del maligno. Y ESA es una de las razones del avance de los demoledores de la Iglesia, desde hace muchas décadas, ESA es una de las razones por las que el falso profeta avanzará sobre la Eucaristía para abolirla. Esto solo se soluciona con intervención divina.