🐟 Friday of Lent: Way of the Cross and Abstinence

"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
(Council of Vienne)

♰♰♰

Thursday, March 28, 2019

Bergoglio 'conjure' a blasphemous image of the crucifixion of Christ

Bergoglio 'conjure' a blasphemous mockery of a deformed Christ with a deformed cross.
The Freemasons like the apostate Bergoglio hate the Cross of Christ.



Abp. Fulton Sheen: “The essence of the satanic or the diabolic is the hatred of the Cross of Christ. … What is the satanic from the Biblical point of view? It is the contempt of the Cross of Christ. It is anti-Cross.” The archbishop added, “The demonic very simply is the anti-Cross. The anti-disciplined life. The anti-Christ. That’s the satanic.”


 Related: 

Francis wears ‘rainbow’ cross during PRO-GAY Youth ´Synod´

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)