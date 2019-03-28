Bergoglio 'conjure' a blasphemous image of the crucifixion of Christ

Bergoglio 'conjure' a blasphemous mockery of a deformed Christ with a deformed cross.
The Freemasons like the apostate Bergoglio hate the Cross of Christ.
Abp. Fulton Sheen: “The essence of the satanic or the diabolic is the hatred of the Cross of Christ. … What is the satanic from the Biblical point of view? It is the contempt of the Cross of Christ. It is anti-Cross.” The archbishop added, “The demonic very simply is the anti-Cross. The anti-disciplined life. The anti-Christ. That’s the satanic.”
Related:
No comments:
Post a Comment