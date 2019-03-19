For the Transfiguration, Anti-Pope Francis manages to bring up Sadomasochism

Titus 1:11 they must be silenced, since they are upsetting whole families by teaching for base gain what they have no right to teach.
This past Sunday, Mar. 17, was the Second Sunday of Lent. The Gospel for that day recalls the Transfiguration of Christ on Mount Thabor (see Lk 9:28-36). In his Angelus address, “Pope” Francis therefore took the opportunity to bring up… sadomasochism!
According to the text provided by the Vatican, the fake pope noted that “Christ’s Transfiguration shows us the Christian perspective of suffering. Suffering is not sadomasochism: it is a necessary but transitory passage.”
One can also see/hear Francis utter the Italian word sadomasochismo in the video provided by Vatican Media. The English translator, Sr. Bernadette Reis, appears to be caught off guard as she hesitates for a moment before translating the term. The outrage begins at the 6:37 min mark: VIDEO
There will be those who object that Francis was merely trying to convey the truth that Christians do not embrace suffering for suffering’s sake, as though we simply delighted in pain. However, this same point could very easily have been made without bringing up sadomasochism, which adds a totally needless sexual component to it all.
No, there is no excuse. For two millennia Catholics have been taught the Christian notion of suffering without mention of perverted sexual practices. Francis brought up this term from the sodomite underworld because he has a perverted mind, because he wants to steer people’s thoughts in that unholy direction, because he wants to pollute souls, because he wants to scandalize people, because he delights in the corruption of the innocent. And of course he greatly desires the attention he is sure to get from introducing such a foul concept into what is supposed to be a holy and edifying discourse. That is what’s going on here.
Alas, this is not the first time Jorge Bergoglio has brought up a term so much associated with moral filth that before Vatican II, even vernacular moral theology books would print the section that deals with that kind of moral evil only in Latin (precisely so that most laypeople would not be able to read it, since ordinarily they have no need to know about such things). The other times Francis has mentioned “sadomasochism”, according to the Vatican web site, are:
Keep in mind, too, that children are exposed to homilies, audiences, and other “papal” events. Add to that the fact that Francis is always presented by the Vatican and other media as a great friend of children and the young; and — presto! — you have maximum potential for harming young souls.
Things have gotten so absurd that parents cannot even let their children read or watch the “papal” Angelus address anymore! Just picture the grotesque and disturbing conversations at home: “Hey Mom, I just read the Pope’s Angelus address. What’s sadomasochism? …Oh, never mind, I’ll look it up online!” — The damage to souls is incalculable; the vices in which people (especially the young) may find themselves entangled as a result, are too horrifying to contemplate.
Our assessment of Francis is corroborated by the fact that the papal pretender has used other concepts from the perverts’ milieu no less shocking than sadomasochism. We hesitate to bring up this nauseating post again, but it appears necessary considering the grave harm Bergoglio continually inflicts on souls:
- Filthy Francis Unloads More Bilge, Uses Perverted Imagery (Dec. 7, 2016)
By the way, remember that harrowing nativity scene horror show in St. Peter’s Square in 2017? The homosexual overtones were clearly visible.
From now on, we propose a content rating system that gives people a heads-up whenever Bergoglio opens his filthy mouth: CAUTION! This content is RATED F!
Francis loves to slip in those stinking filthy terms where he can. It is evident, then, that what he did this past Sunday was not a one-off accidental gaffe — it was simply the latest installment in his ongoing quest to pervert souls.
By contrast, St. Paul the Apostle warned:
But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not so much as be named among you, as becometh saints: or obscenity, or foolish talking, or scurrility, which is to no purpose; but rather giving of thanks. For know you this and understand, that no fornicator, or unclean, or covetous person (which is a serving of idols), hath inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.(Ephesians 5:2-5)
The truth about Francis is out there for all to see. All people need to do is look.
