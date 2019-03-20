🐟
Friday of Lent: Way of the Cross and Abstinence
"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
(Council of Vienne)
♰♰♰
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Benedict Addressed as Pope in Secretariat Stationary
http://eponymousflower.blogspot.com/2019/03/benedict-addressed-as-pope-in.html
Posted by
Christ is the Lord
at
4:10 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment