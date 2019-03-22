The Colombian Catholic Academic that called Bergoglio a "false prophet" died on March 18 at 90

Founder of Large Catholic Broadcaster died at the age of 90
The faithful Catholic José Galat died on the eve of the Feast of St Joseph. At the feast of St. Cyril of Jerusalem (who was also persecuted by the Arian heretics and because of his faith he suffered many insults from them and was expelled several times from his office) for separating himself from the Arian heretics and for defending Catholic doctrine.
José Galat was a courageous a colombian Catholic lawyer, sociologist and philosopher who knew how to defend the cause of Christ. He was a rector of the University of La Gran Colombia in Bogota and owner of the television channel Teleamiga, host of the program "Un café con Galat".
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
Rest in Peace and receive the reward promised to the Righteous. For having witnessed to Christ before men without fear you will shine for all eternity as the Scripture promises us.
Daniel 12:3 But they that are learned shall shine as the brightness of the firmament: and they that instruct many to justice, as stars for all eternity.
Matthew 25:34 Then the King will say to those at his right hand, ‘Come, O blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world
No comments:
Post a Comment